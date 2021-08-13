Alyssa Marie Vega of Beeville, Texas, passed away at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville following a brief illness on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Alyssa was born December 24, 1987, in Mission, Texas, to Ta-Ah Sue Stinebuck and Reynaldo Vega. She was raised in Beeville by her parents, Kenneth and Ta-ah Treadwell alongside her siblings, Ta-ah Christine Vega, Jennifer Treadwell, Kenny Treadwell and Avegail Almerol.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles “Papa” Stinebuck.
Left behind to cherish fond memories are her parents and siblings as well as her grandparents, Francisco and Maria Vega; her aunts, uncles and cousins in Mission; her nephews, Oscar Vargas, Liam Keenan Vega and Drake Parsons; her niece, Ava Parsons; her boyfriend, Carlos Canales; and best friend, Courtney Batch.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 19, at Angelus Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 12 p.m. Friday, August 20, at Angelus Funeral Home with Robert Bridge officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Though Alyssa left us too soon at the young age of 33, the story of her life will not end here, it will continue to be written for years to come in the legacy of her love, grace, charm, compassion and charisma which resonated with everybody who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
