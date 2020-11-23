Amador Arredondo Jr., 57, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on November 18, 2020.
He was born on May 04, 1963, in Beeville, Texas, to Amador Arredondo Sr. and Delfida Salazar Arredondo.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Tracy Salazar; daughter, Marivel Arredondo.
Amador is survived by his loving wife, Terry Rodriguez; children, Amador (Peggy) Arredondo III, Steven (Nancy) Arredondo, Tracy (Juan) Arredondo, Leticia Arredondo, Ray (Kiki) Ybarra, all of Beeville, Texas; siblings, Juan Arredondo, Felipe (Trish) Arredondo of Beeville, Texas, Joann (Danny) Moreno of Sandia, Texas, Delia (Bobby) Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews also 10 grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Treviño Funeral Home