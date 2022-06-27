Amber Dawn Thomas passed away June 17, 2022 in Walden, Vermont unexpectedly.
Amber was born January 16, 1985 in Georgetown, TX and moved to Vermont in 1998. She loved living in Vermont not only because of all the beauty it offered but also because of the adventures Vermont had to offer. She was pursuing a medical career at her untimely passing. She loved her children very much and was very proud of them.
She was preceded in death by her Great Grandpa and Grandma Arredondo, Uncle Poncho from Beeville; and her dad, Robert Reyes Sr. from Taylor.
Amber is survived by her two children, Malachi and Valencia Plociennik of New Hampshire; partner, Kevin Chessman of Vermont; mom, Mary Ann Botello of Beeville; sisters and brother, Crystal (Gerald) Anderson, Shannon Thomas and Troy Thomas of Beeville and Denise Reyes, Michaela Reyes and Robert Reyes Jr from Austin; her grandma, Martha Arredondo Carr; and aunt, Rebekah Anna Childs-Munoz of Beeville; her nephews, Isaiah Thomas, Jeremiah Thomas; and niece, Abigail Thomas; and many cousins and friends.
Viewing was held June 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Ready Funeral Home in Burlington, VT.
She will be remembered and never forgotten.