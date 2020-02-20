Amelia Rocha (Gonzales) Casas, 81, of George West died at her home Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Casas was born Feb. 1, 1939, in Beeville to Francisco Gonzales and Longina (Rocha) Gonzales. She married Ysidro Delbosque Casas Sr. in Beeville on Sept. 5, 1952. She was a homemaker and was also employed at Live Oak Nursing Center for 10 years as a certified nurse’s aide, was a private home health attendant, assistant activities director and a cook for the county courthouse. She was an active member of St. George Catholic Church and the Altar Society and enjoyed sewing and making blankets.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Longina Gonzales; her husband, Ysidro Casas Sr. on April 26, 2019; a son, Gilbert Gonzales Casas; three sisters, Maria Luisa Veliz, Nedia G. Mendoza and Aurora G. Castillo; and four brothers, Castulo R. Gonzales, Andres R. Gonzales, Alfredo R. Gonzales and Frank R. Gonzales.
Survivors include six children, Lydia C. (Ramon) Herrera, Isidro G. Casas, Mary Jane Casas and Angie Casas (Bob) Crank, all of George West, Alfredo G. Casas of Plainview and Jesse G. (San Juanita) Casas of Angleton; a brother, Arturo (Estella) Gonzales; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Monday, Feb. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Galloway & Sons George West Chapel and continued from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church. A rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o'clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial followed in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Chris Herrera, Joe Lopez, Jonathan Crank, Bobby Gonzales, Geronimo Veliz, Raul DeLeon, John Paul Benavides and Alonzo Carvajal.
Honorary pallbearers were Maugie Freiley, Norma Garza, Elda Salazar, Elie DeLeon, Elsa Reason, Elizabeth Guerrero, Emelia Diaz, Vicky Cuellar and Sophie Jaramillo.
