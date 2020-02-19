Amelia Rocha Gonzales Casas passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home in George West, Texas, with her family by her side. She was 81.
Mrs. Casas was born February 1, 1939 in Beeville to Francisco Gonzales and Longina (Rocha) Gonzales. She married Ysidro Delbosque Casas Sr. in Beeville on September 5, 1952.
She was a homemaker and was also employed at Live Oak Nursing Center for 10 years as a certified nurse’s aide, was a private home health attendant, assistant activities director and a cook for the county courthouse. She was an active member of St. George Catholic Church and the Altar Society and enjoyed sewing and making blankets.
Mrs. Casas’ legacy leaves behind five generations of memories to be cherished and remembered by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Longina Gonzales; her husband, Ysidro Casas Sr. on April 26, 2019; a son, Gilbert Gonzales Casas; three sisters, Maria Luisa Veliz, Nedia G. Mendoza and Aurora G. Castillo; and four brothers, Castulo R. Gonzales, Andres R. Gonzales, Alfredo R. Gonzales and Frank R. Gonzales.
She is survived by her children, Lydia C. (Ramon) Herrera of George West, Alfredo G. Casas of Plainview, Isidro G. Casas of George West, Jesse G. (San Juanita) Casas of Angleton, Mary Jane Casas of George West and Angie Casas (Bob) Crank of George West; a brother, Arturo (Estella) Gonzales; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Monday, February 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West and continued from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church. A Rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o'clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial followed in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Chris Herrera, Joe Lopez, Jonathan Crank, Bobby Gonzales, Geronimo Veliz, Raul DeLeon, John Paul Benavides and Alonzo Carbajal.
Honorary pallbearers were Margie Freiley, Norma Garza, Elda Salazar, Elie DeLeon, Elsa Reason, Elizabeth Guerrero, Emelia Diaz, Vicky Cuellar and Sophie Jaramillo.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home