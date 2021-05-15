Amos Glenn Welder, Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on May 12, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
The second child and only son of Raemona Wood Welder and Amos Glenn Welder Sr., Amos was born in Beeville, Texas. A fifth generation Texan and lifelong Bee County resident, Amos was a rancher as were his Welder and Wood ancestors. He had great respect for the wildlife, the history and the preservation of the land.
After graduation from A.C. Jones High School, he enrolled in Texas A and M University (B.S. Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Class ’50) and was a very proud member of the A and M Corp of Cadets. He graduated with the rank of Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Amos always carried the Spirit of Texas A and M in his heart.
As an officer in the Air Force, Amos served at Davis-Mountain Air Force Base. He continued his service as a Bomb Squad officer during the time of the Korean War.
As a devout Catholic and a lifetime parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Amos served on the Parish Council and as a steward of St. Joseph Cemetery. He cleared and surveyed the cemetery and was very proud of the many oak trees he planted.
He served as member of the Texas A and M Alumni Club, the Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Beeville Country Club.
He was the owner of Amos Welder Sales in Beeville where he served as President from 1976-2019. He was also a member of the American Precast Association.
His interests and curiosity about learning new projects never ended. He pursued all hobbies with great intensity and gusto. He was an advanced rosarian and lifelong arborist. He once grew 250 types of antique roses and 17 varieties of oaks in his back yard on North Adams Street. His great joys were his family, his coffee groups, and Aggie football.
His humor could easily be called legendary. Once he flew a plane to La Pesca, Mexico with John Elder and several good friends. After three days without a bite, they returned to Beeville totally empty handed. To avoid the embarrassment of facing Beeville, they went and bought a string of large fish and proudly posed for pictures with their great “trophy catch from Mexico.” Today, the picture still hangs at Elder’s Country Store & Market in Beeville.
Amos is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Barbara; his children, Rebecca, Allison, Damian and Amos III (Paula).
He had seven grandchildren, Brad Beard (Amber), Jacob (Alex) and Clayton Beard, Allison (Kendall) Schwarz, Amos Welder IV (Karolina), Benjamin Welder and Ramona (Will) Seemann. His five great-grandchildren included Miriam, Roslyn and Clark Seemann and Colton and Kimberly Schwarz.
He is preceded in death by his older sister, Martha Welder McMillan. He had many close cousins including the families of Louise Welder Hall, Josephine Welder, the late Raymond J. Welder (Heather) and Mary Elizabeth Knight.
The family would like to thank his many nurses, caregivers and doctors including Laura, Maria, Amanda, Elena, Angie, Esmeralda and Marissa as well as his doctors, Dr. Andres Nisimblat, Dr. Thomas Alexander, Dr. Robert Naismith and Dr. Gordon Welch. The kind and attentive care from Trio Home Health (Laura and Deana) and the Corpus Christi Heart Hospital are also appreciated.
The final services will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 1:00 (Rosary), 1:30 (Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Richard Gonzales) at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 609 E. Gramman, Beeville, Texas, following with the burial at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Immediately following, the family will host a reception at the Beeville Country Club.