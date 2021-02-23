On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, Anabella Maldonado - Peralta, loving mother of 2 passed away at age 48.
Anabella was born February 26th, 1972, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Jesus and Rosalinda Maldonado. She graduated from Roosevelt HS in San Antonio, Texas, class of ’91. Having her first child Benjamin, in 1996, Anabella went on to marry John Peralta in 2009, having her second in child 2009.
Anabella loved decoration, food and family. Constantly celebrating most holidays with overwhelming decor, her spirit could be felt by every neighbor and passerby, who became eager to see what creations Anabella would make. Family dinner was extremely important to her, making sure we all sat down and enjoyed the time together at least once a day. She was a soul that longed to help people and point them in the right direction, never backing down from what she thought was right, a true fighter.
Anabella was preceded in death by her father Jesus. She is survived by her mother Rosalinda, her husband John Peralta, her two kids Benjamin Godina & Autumn Peralta, her brothers Gilbert & Jay Maldonado, & her sister Paula Alejandro.
Guardian Funeral Home, Corpus Christi