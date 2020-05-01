Anafair Butts went to be with Jesus about 4am on Friday, April 24, 2020, after a stroke. She was born Anafair Brown, September 1941, in Beeville to her parents Edwin & Penney Brown, grew up on the Brown Ranch in Beeville, was saved and baptized at the First Baptist Church Beeville (FBC), and married Dennis Butts in 1960 whom she grew up with at FBC. She was an accomplished artist and worked well in oil painting, painting many portraits, which adorn the homes and businesses of many friends and family. (About 15 paintings are on exhibition at Beeville Physical Therapy, 1406 E Houston St in Beeville and will be there until the pandemic is over so they can be seen.) She even designed the original Beeville Western Week (WW) postcard and WW coin in 1974. She also built a gingerbread village for Commercial National Bank and taught needlepoint at FBC for ten years.
Anafair has two siblings and their spouses: Austin II (Nana) Brown and Susan (Gary) Smith. She graduated A.C. Jones High School in 1959 and attended Mary Hardin-Baylor College. She taught and substitute taught for many years. When computers came out in the late 60’s, she attended BCC and took all the computer classes. Then in the 70’s, she went back and took all the new computer classes.
Dennis & Anafair raised three children: Anne “Lisa” Johnson who married John Johnson, Jr; Devin Butts who married Alison Johnson; and Bonni Brennan. She has seven grandchildren: Brooke Johnson Kearney, Cody Johnson, Alexandria Butts Schlosser, Brennan Brennan, Kenzi Brennan, Khyli Brennan, and Braeden Brennan. She has two great-grandchildren: Olivia Kearney and Alexzander Benoit.
She loved the people around her fiercely and she wanted to take care of everyone she met. She was very generous, always had a book in her hand, and a pearl of family history. In her later years, she had her cell phone in her hand, reading the Bible or playing games. She was a strong Christian, gave her heart to Jesus Christ, and said on more than one occasion, “I’m ready to go on to heaven.” We praise the Lord that she is now with Jesus Christ, her husband Dennis and parents, and we look forward to seeing her again in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, please bless the South Texas Children’s Home (P.O. Box 1210, Beeville, Texas 78104, 361.375.2101) or Breckenridge Village of Tyler (15062 CR 1145, Tyler, TX 75704, 903.596.8100). Thank you all for your prayers, cards, and well wishes. We loved her very much and we love you too!
Graveside services were held for immediate family Monday, April 27, 2020, at 10:30am in the Glenwood Cemetery. Please do not feel you need to come, but if you wish, you may drive up and stay in your car during the service.