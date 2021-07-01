BEEVILLE – Andy Merlo, 48, passed away on June 27, 2021. He was born on Sept. 20, 1972, in Lansing, Michigan, to Danny J. and Yolanda (Cantu) Merlo. He had worked as a cook. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Deborah Merlo. He is survived by his companion, Marcie Valdez; mother, Yolanda Merlo; one son, Daniel Merlo and sister, Casey Camacho all of Beeville, Texas; two brothers, Erik Merlo of Bellevue, Michigan, and Roman “Bo” Merlo of Beeville. Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Thursday, July 1, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. Services will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 2, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville, Tx. Serving as pallbearers are Daniel Merlo, Roman “Bo” Merlo, Robert Merlo, Jonathan Merlo, Andrew Flores and Henry Hernandez, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Matt Trevino, Jerald Cisneros, Ignacio “Nacho” Vasquez, Frankie Arredondo, Henry Flores, Felipe Ybarra Jr., Eloy Martinez and Juan “T-Bone” Ramirez.
Oak Park Memorial Chapel