Angel Amaya Briseno, 85, of George West, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital, Beeville.
Angel was born February 27, 1937 in George West to Flugencio Briseno and Angelita (Amaya) Briseno. He married the love of his life, Anita Arredondo, on a farm in Live Oak County on February 12, 1955. He was an active parishioner of St. George Catholic Church and worked with Heldenfels and later transferred to Bay Ltd. Inc. in the road construction industry for numerous years. He was a simple man who after a long day at work enjoyed spending time with his family as well as barbecuing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Flugencio and Angelita Briseno; a sister, Marta B. (Jose) Gonzales; and three brothers, Alfredo Briseno, Florencio Briseno and Jose Briseno.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Anita Briseno of George West; two daughters, Alice (Reynaldo) Gonzales and Linda Briseno; two sons, Louis (Irene) Briseno and Albert Briseno; two sisters, Connie B. (Luis) Trevino and Lenora B. (Joe) Allen; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with a Rosary recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lario S. Briseno, Ruben A. DeLeon, Mark Trevino, Manuel Briseno, Louis Briseno and Reynaldo Gonzales.
Honorary pallbearer will be Albert Briseno.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home