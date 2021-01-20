Mrs. Angelica G. Carrizales, 90, of Beeville, passed away on Jan. 17, 2021. She was born on May 5, 1930, in the Clareville Community to the late Augustin and Antonia (Medina) Garcia. She married Carlos Carrizales on Oct. 21, 1950, in Beeville, TX. She was a retired housekeeper.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Carrizales, Sr.; two sons, Jose Carrizales and Carlos Carrizales, Jr.; her siblings, Augustin, Jr., Abelardo, Amador, Adalberto, Adan and Adelaida Garcia.
She is survived by two daughters, Maria G. Carrizales and Alicia Ulloa; grandchildren, Philip (Emily) Carrizales, Andrew (Nita) Carrizales, Alisa (Robert) Livingston, Angelica (Kameron) Harless, Marcos (Rebecca Gutierrez) Ulloa, Serena Carrizales and Adilynn Carrizales; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Jennifer, Bianca, Carlos, Kae-Lin, Giuliana and Carleigh Carrizales, Cooper J and Waylon Livingston and Adam and Avery Harless; four siblings, Armando (Lorraine) Garcia, Alicia (Augustin) Rey, Amalia Gutierrez and Abel Garcia; two daughters-in-law, Patricia and Sandi Carrizales. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are Philip Carrizales, Andrew Carrizales, Robert Livingston, Kameron Harless, Marcos Ulloa and Jennifer Carrizales.
Private family services will be conducted by Pastor Carl Pickett with interment at Evangelico Cemetery.
