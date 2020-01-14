Angelica (Garcia)Treviño, 87, of Beeville, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Christus Sphon Hospital Beeville.
Mrs. Treviño was born Jan. 9, 1933, in Taft to Hilaria (Cadlillo) and Felipa Garcia. She was educated through 12th grade and married Narciso R. “Chicho” Treviño on Feb. 23, 1952. She was retired as a beautician for more than 20 years and was a Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Norma Cameron; and son-in-law, Duncan Cameron.
Survivors include two sons, Jerry (Linda) Treviño and Narcisso “Lao” Treviño, both of Beeville; two daughters, Velda (David) Peña of Beeville and JoAnn (Chico) Alcorta of Victoria; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock by Deacon Armando Botello.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Lukose Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Treviño Jr., Justin Treviño, Robert Peña, Michael Alcorta, Christopher Zambrano and Gabriel Peña.
Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters Melissa Zambrano, Nancy Gomez, Michelle Marin, Trisha Treviño, Jessica Reyna and Clarissa Alcorta.
Treviño Funeral Home