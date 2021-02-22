BEEVILLE – Mrs. Angelita (Helo) Ramirez, 88, of Beeville, passed away on Feb. 16, 2021. She was born on June 2, 1932, in Harlingen, Texas, to Juvancio and Rafaela (Benavides) Castillo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Manuel and Clarence Ramirez; one daughter, Maria Lucia Ramirez Medrano; one brother, Ismael Castillo; and two sisters, Julia Munoz and Maria Puentes.
She is survived by four sons, Gilbert (Senaida V.) Ramirez of Baton Rouge, LA, Juan Jose (Olga Micaela) Ramirez and Alejandro Ramirez, both of Beeville and Roberto Ramirez of Oklahoma City, OK; five daughters, Mary Jane Ramirez (Alejos Arratia) Cuevas, Francis Ramirez Garcia, Alicia (Fernando Aleman) Ramirez, Rose Marie De La Garza and Isabel Ramirez, all of Beeville; and one sister, Isabel Garcia of Harlingen. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Pastor Joe Fuentes officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers will be Rudy Ramirez, Willie Ramirez, Jose Garcia, Gilbert Ramirez, Jr., Ruben De la Garza, Jr. and Eric De La Garza. Honorary pallbearers will be Juan Ramirez, Jr. and Robert Lucas Diaz.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel