Angelita Vega, age 85, of Beeville, passed away on February 2, 2020.
She was born in Beeville, Texas on November 1, 1936, to Felipe P. Arredondo and Maria De Jesus (Chita) Paredez Arredondo.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria A. Fisher, Henrietta A. Tenpenny; brother, Felipe Arredondo.
Survivors include two brothers, Gilbert P. (Anne) Arredondo of San Antonio, Texas, and Rudolfo “Rudy” (Delia) Arredondo of Sinton, Texas; also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Trevino Funeral Home on Tuesday February 8, 2022. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday February 9, 2022, at St James Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Michael Rodriguez, Roy Landrum, Richard Arredondo, Gilbert Arredondo II, Lucio Vega.
Arrangements entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home