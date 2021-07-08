Anita Paredez Rodriguez, 85, of Beeville, Texas, was peacefully called to Heaven on July 6, 2021.
Mrs. Rodriguez was born in Beeville on March 3, 1936, to Felix Paredez and Ana Maria Lopez.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Domingo Rodriguez; siblings, Dolores Garcia, Felix Paredez Jr., Maria De Jesus Arredondo, Antonio L. Paredez, Augustine Paredez and Catarina Rendon.
Anita is survived by her daughter, Margaret Smith of Beeville; sons, Michael Rodriguez of Flour Bluff and Marc (Priscilla) Rodriguez of Rosharon; grandchildren, Allison (David) Trevino, Marc Lee Rodriguez II, Matthew Lee Rodriguez, Mason Lee Rodriguez; brother, Cruz Paredez of San Antonio; sister, Blanca Paredez of Beeville.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory #2.
Pallbearers will be Ramon Arizola, Jason Del Bosque, Cirio Rodriguez, Orlando Rodriguez, Aaron Richards and David Trevino.
Treviño Funeral Home