Ann (Barnett) Newlin peacefully passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville. She was 84.
Ann was born March 13, 1936, in Beeville, Texas, to Edgar Barnett and Carmen (Koontz) Barnett. She married M.F. “Bubba” Newlin in Falfurrias. The couple made Beeville their home where they raised their two daughters. Ann was of the Baptist faith and retired from Commercial National Bank and State Bank & Trust after numerous years of dedicated service.
An amazing cook who loved hosting holidays and serving family and friends was something Ann enjoyed doing. Her homemade rolls were legendary. She had a great sense of humor and made friends who enjoyed barbecues with her and her husband. There was always plenty of food and fun. Ann was a true animal lover and raised Border Collies for years. Her last two dogs were her beloved Pekingese. The brightest spots in her life were her grandchildren who grew up loving to go to her house. She loved going to their games and activities especially their basketball games. Her grandchildren were a major part of her life, and they adored her.
She had many wonderful and amazing friends. Debbie Dieringer, Delfa Gutierrez and John Lopez were the best friends anyone could hope for. Thanks to Ami Salazar and others with Exclusive Home Health for all their help.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Barnett and Carmen Wall; her husband, Bubba Newlin; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, CE Newlin and Catherine Newlin.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Newlin of Beeville and New Braunfels and Marianne Chesnut of Beeville; four grandchildren, Ashleigh (Rick) Garcia and Alexis Villarreal, both of Beeville, Jaren Shears of Austin and Conner Shears of Colorado Springs; a great-grandson, Easton Villarreal; and three sisters-in-law, Joyce Newlin of Old San Patricio and Connie Newlin and Margaret Newlin, both of Corpus Christi.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Beeville Memorial Park with Rev. Bill Stockton officiating.
Pallbearers were Jaren Shears, Rick Garcia, Conner Shears and Kyle Wright.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home