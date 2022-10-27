Ann C. Stark, 89, of Beeville, Texas peacefully entered eternal rest on October 21, 2022.
Ann was born March 3, 1933 in Denton, Texas to Felix W. and Lotta E. Callahan. She was a 1951 graduate of Denton High School and a 1954 graduate of North Texas University.
Ann married Thomas L. Stark, MD, in 1954, and was a housewife. She taught home economics at Galveston Ball High School while Tom was in medical school. They moved to Beeville in 1961 when Tom opened up his medical practice. The couple were blessed with three sons, and they divorced in 1993.
Years later, Ann was reunited with her high school classmate, Wallace Kimbrough, and they married in 2004.
Ann was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Beeville where she served as a Deacon and a longtime member of the Handbell Choir. She was always cooking and was known as “the dressing person” for the annual Thanksgiving dinner. For years, Ann provided the large live Christmas tree for the FPC Sanctuary. Church members say that she was always there to meet visitors and members alike when they arrived. Ann was a pillar of the Presbyterian Women serving the group for years as a leader and a teacher. She knew the Bible well, lived it, and shared it with others every chance she got.
Ann was an active, vital participant in the community as well. She was a member and officer of the Rosetta Club. She served as a Past President and Historian of the Wednesday Luncheon Club (That Meets on Thursday).
In addition to her church and civic involvement, Ann also enjoyed music and playing the piano. She was an avid reader, and she loved hunting and fishing.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Lotta Callahan; two sons, Daniel Thomas Stark in 1972 and James H. Stark in 2006; and her husband, Wallace Kimbrough in 2010.
Survivors include one son, David M. Stark, MD, and wife Ruth of Abilene; two brothers, James E. Callahan and wife Sally of Denton and Robert W. Callahan of Eatonville, Washington; grandson, Matthew D. Stark of Abilene; and two granddaughters, Jessica L. Wray and husband Michael of Abilene and Katelyn Stark of Marshall.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, at First Presbyterian Church in Beeville with Rev. Donald Taylor officiating followed by interment at Beeville Memorial Park.
Memorial donations in Ann’s name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Beeville.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home