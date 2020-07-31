Ann Ellen (Robinson) Hankerson, also known as Ann Nella, 77, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Jefferson Manor in Beaumont, Texas.
Ann was born in Beeville, Texas, on June 7, 1943, to Jesse Nevy Robinson Sr. and Bertha Ann (Canada) Robinson. She joined church at an early age and more recently was a member of Starlight Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont. Her cooking and baking skills landed her employment with the Beeville Country Club for numerous years until she moved to Beaumont in the late 1970’s. She continued her passion for cooking and worked at the Beaumont Independent School District. Ann was known for her delicious rum and 5 and 7 flavored pound cakes. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Edward Robinson and Everett Davis; and two sisters, Jackie L. Myrick and Illa L. Stovall.
Left behind to mourn her passing are her daughter, Nina (Joseph Jr.) Prevost of Beaumont; two sons, Bobby (Latonya) Robinson of Beaumont and David (Katherine) Robinson of Beeville; four brothers, Jesse Robinson, Leonard Robinson and Ray (Lena) Barefield, all of Beeville, and Robert (Deidre) Robinson of Harker Heights; and three sisters, Esther Smith, Rose Phillips and Faye Robinson, all of Beeville. Ann was blessed with 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her to no end. She was always so loving, generous and kind and will truly be missed.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eric Tarver officiating. Faye Robinson will provide special selections including “His Eye is on the Sparrow.” Burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Prevost Jr., Joseph Prevost III, Zedrick Kirven, David Robinson Jr., Jonathan Robinson and Bobby Robinson.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Robinson Sr., Edward “JJ” Robinson and Rodney Robinson.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home