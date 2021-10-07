Ann Rose Connors — A Tribute to Mother
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1925, Ann was the youngest of two daughters (Claire) born to William and Ethel Hayes of Palisades, New Jersey. Her father served as a Captain in the U.S. Army in France during World War I. After the war, the family eventually moved to Chicago where Ann spent most of her adult life. She grew up on the south side of Chicago near the University of Chicago. Although offered the opportunity to attend college, Ann chose instead to work in a variety of financial positions with various institutions, including Northwestern University where she remained for over forty years until her retirement as director of student finance in 1990.
In 1960, she had met the elusive and athletic Maurice J. Connors who wisely found time in his busy schedule as a football official to begin their courtship. They married in Chicago in 1961. Ann had one son, Neal Connors, of Beeville, Texas. In July 2020, Ann moved from Illinois to 801 Gramman St., in Beeville, Texas, where she resided and enjoyed the pleasure and kindness of other residents and staff. Ann traveled extensively and fearlessly throughout her youth and adult life visiting Europe, as well as Japan, China and Vietnam, oftentimes with other family members.
She loved music and her large family, including her many nieces and nephews, spouses and children: Jill, Phaedra, as well as her own grandchildren: Cole, Carmen, London, Reese, Carigan, Layla, Genevieve, and the anticipation of her first great-grandchild, Miles.
Visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 10, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7:30 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Richard Gonzales at 10 a.m. Monday, October 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Maurice Connors, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois at a later date.
