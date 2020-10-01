Anna Bass Turner, 58, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on September 28, 2020.
She was born in Kerrville, Texas, on October 22, 1961, to Wesley Bass Jr. and Norma Jo Ann Williford.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Anna is survived by her children, Stephanie Turner of Wimberly, Texas, and Grant Turner of Beeville, Texas; siblings, Barbara Coffeen of Beeville, Texas and Kenneth Taylor of Richmond, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 9:30am until 11:00am with a chapel service to follow at 11:00am.
Burial will be private.
Treviño Funeral Home