Anthony Arnol Davis “Tony,” age 70, of Beeville passed away on Friday April 21, 2023. He was born to Troy and Verlin “Elizabeth” Davis on August 21, 1952.
After graduating high school he served in Vietnam with the Navy as a combat veteran, earning multiple medals. Tony then studied criminal justice in college and served nearly 20 years in law enforcement, including: police officer with Beeville Police Department; Parole/Probation officer; and criminal investigator with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. His second career started later in life, and he did so for nearly 20 years. He became a Drill Specialist (Mud Engineer), in the oil field, which is what he was doing at the time of his passing.
Tony was an avid outdoorsman and hunter all his life, he was also devout Christian. He was raised in the Karnes City Baptist Church and continued in the faith throughout his life.
He is preceded in death by his father, Troy Davis; and sister, Leesa Crabb.
He is survived by his children, Nathan Davis and Sara Davis (Selyna Guerra); mother, Verlin “Elizabeth” Davis, sister, Joi (Carol) Gordon; brother, Charles Davis; grandchildren, Levi John and Zaiden Cole, who affectionately called him “Pop-Pop.”
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29th at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., also at the Funeral Home, with Randy Witte officiating. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home