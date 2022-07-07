Anthony “Tony” Dominick Kuharski Jr., 75, of Beeville, Texas went to be with our Lord on July 5, 2022.
Tony was born April 27, 1947, in Waterbury, Connecticut to Anthony Dominick Kuharski Sr. and Ann Elizabeth Paczkowski. He joined and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1987, retiring after 21-1/2 years. During his dedicated service in the Navy, Tony was assigned to three different aircraft carriers - the USS Shangri-La, USS Franklin D. Roosevelt and USS John F. Kennedy – having spent time in the war zone waters off Vietnam during the Vietnam War while aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt.
He married Shirley Marie Hand in La Plata, Maryland, on June 30, 1973 and was a lifetime member of the VFW as well as a member of Fulfilled Life Church.
During retirement, Tony’s unofficial occupation was dog sitting for his daughter’s two Jack Russells. An avid sports fan since age 5, the New York Yankees was his favorite team as well as the U-Conn women’s basketball team. He loved food, especially anything strawberry flavored, but greatly disliked suits, so to honor him, please dress casually preferably in Yankee Blue.
Tony was preceded by his parents, Ann and Anthony Kuharski Sr.; and a brother, Paul “Cougar” Kuharski.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Shirley Marie Kuharski; a son, Anthony D. Kuharski III; a daughter, Michelle J. McGinnis; three brothers, Thomas Kuharski, Robert Kuharski and Mike Kuharski; and two sisters, Joann Chizinski and Laurie Stempian.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Angelus Funeral Home in Beeville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Angelus Funeral Home with Pastor James Miller Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Orlando Gutierrez, Isaac Perez, Michael Montoya, Wayne Curry, Pete Vega and Keith Armes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tony’s name may be made to the Wounded Warriors, the American Cancer Society or to a charity of one’s choice.