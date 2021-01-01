Anthony Vega, 51, died Monday, December 28, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He leaves behind his son; Michael Vega and spouse Alyssa; son, Tanner Vega; his elder sister, Terry Vega; sister, Sandra Martinez; along with many beloved nieces, nephews and other relatives.. He is preceded in death by his father, Israel “Riley” Vega; mother, Dolores Vega; and his older brother, Michael Vega.
Born in Beeville, Texas, on June 5, 1969, Anthony graduated from A.C. Jones High School and spent 22 years in Michigan working as a welder. He briefly returned to Beeville to work with his father before returning to Michigan in 2017. Anthony was always known as the life of the party and was sure to have people laughing wherever he went. A lover of music just like his father, Anthony enjoyed singing and sharing his love of classic rock with anyone within earshot. Anthony was a beacon of light and laughter to all he met, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Sunday, January 3, 2021, from 5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m. followed by a chapel service officiated by Maggie Calleres. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing will be enforced and masks are required.
