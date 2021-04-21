Antonia Briseno Moreno, age 86 of Pettus passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her residence.
Ms. Moreno was born in Live Oak County on September 22, 1934, to Santiago and Alvina (Garcia) Briseno. She was married to Juan R. Moreno, Jr., and was a devoted housewife. Ms. Moreno was also a devoted Catholic.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan R. Moreno, Jr.; two sons, Jesse Moreno, Joe Moreno; one daughter, Ynes B. Moreno; three sisters; and five brothers.
Survivors include two sons, Juan (Diann) Moreno and Joe L. Moreno of Pettus; two daughters, Diana Moreno and Consuelo Moreno of Pettus; one brother, Mike (Gloria) Gonzales of Mathis; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pettus on Monday, April 19, from 5:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00p.m. Visitation continued at 9:00am with the funeral Mass held at the church on Tuesday, April 20th, at 10:00a.m. with Father Luke officiating. Interment followed at Pettus Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks were required and social distancing was enforced.
Active pallbearers: Domingo Campos, Marcos Campos, Jorge Ramirez, Johnny Longoria, Brandon Moreno and Cody Moreno.
Treviño Funeral Home