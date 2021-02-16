Antonia Salazar (Hanna) Gonzales, 54, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on February 14, 2021.
She was born in Beeville, Texas, on April 28, 1966, to Ofelia Salazar and Cristobal Gonzales. She was a homemaker and a full time Nanny.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Heirberto Rendon; sister, Oralia Gonzales; nephews, Robert Gutierrez III, Andy Cardenas.
Survivors include her siblings, Paula Gonzales, Chris (Amelia) Gonzales, Vera Garcia, Veronica Serrata, Loretta Gonzales, Orlando (Michelle) Gonzales, Armando (Janie) Gonzales, Jesse (Leticia) Gonzales, Jessica Gonzales, all of Beeville, Christina Gonzales of Houston; son, Eddie Rendon of Beeville; five grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Visitation will be held at noon on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a rosary following at 1:30pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00pm with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
Pallbearers will be George Gonzales, Jesse Gonzales, Orlando Gonzales, Armando Gonzales Jr., Joshua Gonzales, Justin Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cristobal (Chris) Gonzales, Armando Gonzales
Burial will be private.
