Antonia “Tonie” Lara, 66, of Beeville, Texas, died peacefully at home on May 25, 2021.
Mrs. Lara was born in Pettus, on September 29, 1954, to Jose M. Garza and Ofilia Z. Garza.
She is preceded in death parents; brother, Joe G. Garza.
Tonie is survived by her loving husband, Rey A. Lara; daughter, Candi (Henry Trevino) Lara; son, Eric Ray Lara; brothers, Jesse Z. (Teresa) Garza, Ruben Z. (Luz) Garza; sisters, Mary Jane (Joe) Cano, Stella (Roland) Cantu, Julie Garza, all of Beeville; grandchildren, Yasmyne Garcia, Izaiah Garcia, Aryana Garcia, Alivia Garcia, Ethan Garcia, Aleke Lara and Sean Leal.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 9:00am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with the funeral Mass following at 10:00am with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
Pallbearers will be Izaiah Garcia, Ethan Garcia, Eloy Salazar, Jose Manuel Cano, Aleke Lara and Gavin Torres.
Honorary pallbearers will be Monico Cantu, Christopher Menchaca and Sean Leal.
Treviño Funeral Home