Antonio De La Rosa, Sr., age 80, of Beeville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Mr. De La Rosa was born in Tynan on June 14, 1939, to Santos and Maria DeJesus (Peña) De La Rosa. He was united in marriage to his wife Guadalupe on April 24, 1976. Mr. De La Rosa began working as a farmer at the age of 12, and continued until the age of 72. He also worked in the maintenance department at the Bee County Courthouse for many years. He was a faithful Catholic participating in the St. James Catholic Church choir since 1980 and later becoming the choir director until his untimely passing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, three brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include one son, Antonio “Tony” (Maricela) De La Rosa of Corpus Christi; one daughter, Monica (Rick) Baron of Beeville; two granddaughters, Maricarmen De La Rosa and Lucia Elena Carbajal; one brother, Manuel De La Rosa of Snyder, Texas; one sister, Armandina “Mae” Gutierrez of Snyder, Texas; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Monday, May 11th, from 6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. with a rosary at 7:00p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 12th, at 10:00a.m. with Father Jacob, officiating. Interment to follow at Beeville Memorial Park. Due the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced, and face masks are encouraged.
Active pallbearers: James De La Rosa, Ricardo Baron, Jr., Samuel Baron, Ernesto Constante, Tony Candela and Gabriel Candela.
