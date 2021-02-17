Antonio Gonzales, 71, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on February 15, 2021. He was a retired mechanic and proudly served in the United States Army.
Antonio was born on May 28, 1949, in Beeville, Texas, to Antonio Gonzales Sr. and Julia Chavarria.
He is preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Lisa Baker Gonzales; brothers, Antero Gonzales and Eddie Ortiz.
Antonio is survived by his children, Yolanda Florian Gonzales, Antonio Gonzales III, Elda Gonzales, Arturo Gonzales, Zack Gonzales, Betty J. Gonzales, Michael Martinez and David Martinez; three brothers, Ameliano Gonzales, Ray Ortiz and Freddy Ortiz; six sisters, Luisa G. Zamora, Stella Ortiz, Amalia Ortiz, Alicia Gonzales, Petra G. Delbosque and Maria Ernest; 23 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home. Chapel service will be held at 4:00pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Burial will be private.
Treviño Funeral Home