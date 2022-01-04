Antonio Harris, 60, of Beeville, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on Jan. 4, 1961, in New Haven, Connecticut. He married Suzy Casarez on Sept. 27, 1991, in Beeville, Tx. He had retired from the military after serving 6 years of service in the U.S. Army and 14 years of service in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a clerk for a U.S. Government contractor.
Survivors include his wife, Suzy Harris of Beeville; two sons, Brandon Michael Harris of San Antonio, Texas, and Nicholas Allen Harris of Beeville; one grandson, Kardae Lou Harris; and one brother, Charles Edward Harris of New Haven, Connecticut.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeff Janca officiating. Interment with full military honors followed at Glenwood Cemetery.
