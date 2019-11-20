Antonio Roberto Aguilar

Antonio Roberto “Bobby” Aguilar, 80, of Beeville, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Aguilar was born July 7, 1939, in Beeville to Antonio and Delia G. Rodriguez and was raised by Francisco G. and Genoveva Rodriguez Aguilar. He graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 1958 and played football for the Beeville Trojans. He married Gloria Cantu on July 27, 1958, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a Catholic, worked in civil service and enjoyed golfing and reading the newspaper at McDonald’s every morning.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Delia G. Rodriguez and Francisco G. and Genoveva Aguilar; and a brother, Johnny Rodriguez.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Aguilar of Beeville; two sons, Bobby (Lisa) Aguilar of Corpus Christi and Douglas (Pamela) Aguilar of Beeville; grandchildren, Robert Francisco “Bobby” Aguilar and Christina E. Aguliar; three brothers, Joe Richard (Elizabeth) Rodriguez, Rene (Juanita) Rodriguez and Eloy Rodriguez, all of Beeville; two sisters, Mary Louise Guerrero of Beeville and Mickey (Robert) Foss of Laredo, Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Lukose Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Joe Richard Rodriguez, Eloy Rodriguez, J.R. Rodriguez, Tony Rodriguez, Jimmy “BoBo” Cantu, Jason Guerrero and Wallace Guerrero.
