Antonio “Tony” Zamora, Sr., age 74, of Corpus Christi passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. Mr. Zamora was born in Orange Grove on June 5, 1947, to Lucas and Josefa (Garza) Zamora. He was the manager at General Transmission until his retirement. Tony was a happy, humble man and never met a stranger.
He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Baldomero “Baldo” Rodriguez; son, Antonio “Tony” Zamora, Jr.; brothers, Adan Zamora, Jesus Zamora; sister, Maria Z. Yount; and brother-in-law, Santiago M. Trejo.
Survivors include his common law wife; Olivia “Libby” Centeno of Corpus Christi; four daughters, Margaret (Alex) Flores of Houston, Evelyn Zamora, Melissa Zamora of Corpus Christi and daughter Priscilla Lee (Javier) Rodriguez; three sons, Corey Zamora of Corpus Christi, Jason Zamora of San Antonio, Lee Roy Ramirez of Beeville; one sister, Adela Zamora Trejo of Beeville; 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Thursday, September 30th, from 5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. with a rosary at 7:00p.m. Chapel services will be held at the Treviño Funeral Home on Friday, October 1st, at 10:00a.m. with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum, officiating. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Active pallbearers: Juan Trejo, Roland Trejo, Adam Trevino, Jesus Zamora, Gabriel Moreno, Lupe Guevara and John Roland Trejo.
