SKIDMORE – April Lee Ramirez, 39, passed away on Nov. 17, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Feb. 15, 1982, in Laredo, Texas to Reymundo and Rosa Lydia (Vargas) Ramirez Jr. She worked as a dispatcher for Coastal Bend Mooring Marine in Corpus Christi, Tx.
She is survived by her parents, Reymundo and Rosa Lydia Ramirez Jr. of Skidmore; two sisters, Mary J. (Steven) Myers of Electra, Tx and Alma G. (Christopher) Torres of Skidmore; two brothers, Reymundo (Christella) Ramirez III of Beeville and John (Cyndi) Ramirez of Skidmore. She is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 3-8 pm on Monday, Nov. 22, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service was held at 7 pm. Cremation services followed.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapa