Aracelia (Gonzales) Loehr, 78, a lifelong resident of Beeville, Texas, passed away August 22, 2021, at a local nursing home.
Aracelia was born March 28, 1943, in Beeville to Eulalia (Sanchez) and Augustine Gonzales. She was a 1962 graduate of A.C. Jones High School. She married Paul C. Loehr on January 7, 1966, in Beeville. She enjoyed reading and studying the Bible and was very active in her church of worship, Primera Iglesia Bautista, where she was a Sunday School teacher. She was a very kind and helpful person to everyone and enjoyed helping anyone with a need in providing spiritual help.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulalia and Augustine Gonzales; and three sisters, Paula Ramirez, Anita DeRusse and Rachel Canas.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Paul C. Loehr of Beeville; and a brother, Tomas Gonzales of California.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.