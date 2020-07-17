On July, 10 2020 we lost a great man, Armand G. Huerta, 74 It was sudden but we are comforted to know he is at peace with his parents Julia & Frank Huerta, daughter Ashley Renee Huerta and his grandson David Jesus Huerta. Armand was great at catching our hearts and catfish. He proudly served our country retiring after 23 years in the United States Air Force. He retired as a TSGT and was proud to say that he kept those jeeps running during the Vietnam Confl ict. He always had a smile and a corny joke. He will be greatly missed and remembered. He leaves behind wife Martha Huerta, and five children: Identical twins; Armanda Huerta, Angelica & Kevin Covington. Two sons; Frank Huerta, and Samuel Huerta, daughter Renee & Anthony Zapata. Sister, Rose & Blair Etzler, 13 grandchildren, two nephews, a niece and several cousins. Spousal; 2 sister-in-laws, a brother in-law, 5 nephews and 3 nieces.
The viewing and Rosary occurred Wednesday, July 15th at the Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, in Sinton. He was laid to rest at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, at 11am on Monday, July 20, 2020.
