Armando Balli Perez, 80, of Beeville, Texas, passed on July 21, 2020.
He was born in Donna, Texas, on May 22, 1940, to Maria Balli and Adagoberto Perez Sr. and was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Adagoberto Perez Jr., Abelardo Perez, and Arturo Perez; sisters, Magdalena Perez and Minerva Stubbs.
Armando is survived by his spouse, Maria Guerrero Perez of Beeville, Texas; sons, Michael Perez of Katy, Texas, Marvin (Mary Ann) Perez of Austin, Texas, John Andrew Perez of Beeville, Texas, and Jason Perez of Katy, Texas; daughter, Roxanne Perez Valdez of Beeville, Texas; sisters, Anna Maria Covington and Matilde Covington, both of Taft, Texas, Marta (Fernando) Rivas, Linda Perez, Margarita P. Rodriguez and Melia Baldillez, all of Beeville, Texas; and 8 grandchildren.
Armando served his country in the United States Army at the age of 17, served in Korea from 1960-1963. Armando retired from Reynolds Metal Company in Gregory, TX. Shortly after, he earned an associate’s degree in Applied Science (Radio and Television Repair) at Bee County College. Later, Armando took pride in his work at Chase Field Naval Air Station as an Aircraft Mechanic and Inspector. Armando also volunteered and worked at St. James Catholic Church for a number of years. Before his illness, Armando spent his time working outdoors at home and at the Perez farm.
A family-only visitation was held at Treviño Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 6:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary at 7:00 that evening.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00am on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Burial followed at Tuleta Cemetery.
Pallbearers were B.J. Perez, Benito Perez, Ben Mirelez, Chris Baldillez, Ron Baldillez and Cameron Baldillez.
