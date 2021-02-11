Mr. Arnold P. Medina was peacefully called to Heaven on February 9, 2021, in Beeville, Texas, at 76 years of age. He had a Bachelor of Business Administration and was an accountant for Civil Services for over 30 years. In his spare time he enjoyed working on his son’s ’57 Chevy. He proudly served in the United States Army.
Arnold was born on October 21, 1944, in Clareville, Texas, to Raul Medina Sr. and Virginia Presa Medina.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raul Medina; first wife, Dubelda Medina.
Arnold is survived by his wife, Martha L. Medina of Beeville, Texas, sons, Donny Medina of McAllen, Texas, Arnold (Chuck) Medina; daughter Janice Medina, both of Beeville, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 11:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the recitation of the holy rosary to follow at 1:30pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00pm with Father Tom Goodwin officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Ayden Medina, Joseph Garza, Mario Trevino, Kamaka Nakanishi, Norberto Garcia and Ruben Montez.
