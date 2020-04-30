Arthur “Artie” Gomez Jr., 27, of Beeville, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Artie was born Jan. 12, 1993, in Beeville to Arthur Gomez Sr. and Andrea Gomez. He was a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his uncles, Espirio Gomez, Adolfo Gomez and Rene Moreno.
Survivors include his children, Zena Ann Gomez, Alejandra Marie Gomez and Arthur Gomez III, all of Beeville; his father, Arthur (Leslie) Gomez Sr. of Beeville; his mother, Andrea Gomez of Sinton; sisters, Adrianna Garza and Lyzette Gomez, both of Beeville, and Erin Reyes of Corpus Christi; brothers, Christopher Davila and Edward Reyes, both of Corpus Christi; grandparents, Juan Gomez of Beeville, Teresita Paiz of Beeville and Audencio and Rosa Villasana of Sinton; and great-grandfather, Natividad Paiz of Austin.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive through viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Angelus Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.gallowayandsons.com.
Angelus Funeral Home