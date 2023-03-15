Arthur “Rusty” Anderson, age 73, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Arthur was born on May 1, 1949, to Alvie Lewis and Ella Louise (Chambless) Anderson in Tulare, California. Arthur had served in the Army for two years and had worked as a truck driver. Mr. Anderson was also a proud member of the VFW 9170. He was married to Wanda Sibley Anderson.
Preceding Arthur in death are his parents.
He is survived by his wife, his daughter Carrie Anderson, his son Michael Anderson, his partner Susie Broome Leonard. His daughter-in-law Teresa Brougham, his brothers Joe Anderson, Otis (Renee) Anderson, and Harold Anderson, his sisters Marlene Vasquez and Toi (Buck) Rangnow, his grandsons Brandon Anderson, Garon Anderson, and Kevin Lynn, and his granddaughters Brienna Warren and Faith Vela. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A burial will be held at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 11 a.m.