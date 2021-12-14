Arturo Koehler Flores, 87, of Beeville, TX went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2021.
Preceded in death by his father, Justo Flores Sr.; mother, Emma K. Flores; brother, Justo Flores Jr.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Elva Benavides Flores; son, Arturo “Artie” (Linda) Flores Jr.; daughter, Debra Flores, all of Beeville; brother, Rudy Flores of Albuquerque, NM; sister, Carmen Perales of Berclair, TX; two granddaughters, Lauren and Saleen Flores; and Justin Olive who was included as a member of the family and known to him as a son.
Mr. Flores began his working career at a small grocery store in Berclair, TX at a young age. He was called to duty to serve his country in the United States Army in 1959. He then was the manager of Stanley’s Grocery store in Beeville, TX. After retirement he was a family business owner of several different businesses and real estate properties.
Mr. Flores was a very kind and loving man with a heart of gold that always had a smile and a positive outlook or advice. He cherished his wife and kids, and his two granddaughters who he deeply adored. He enjoyed attending every event possible, especially softball games, as he was always a proud and supportive “Bampo” every step of the way.
Visitation will be held at the Trevino Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 14 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park with full military honors.
Pallbearers are Justin Olive, Andrew Carrizales, Mingo Puente,Raul Casarez, Nora Trevino, and Johnny Perales.
Arrangements entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home