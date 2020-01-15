Ascencion Carrizales

Ascencion “Chon” Carrizales, 76, of Beeville, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Corpus Christi Spohn Shoreline.
Mr. Carrizales was born Aug. 15, 1943, in Beeville to Juanita (Gutierrez) and Juan Carrizales Sr. He married Maria Villanueva on Aug. 16, 1974, and was a heavy equipment operator for Beck Brothers more than 23 years. He was a Catholic and a member of St. James Catholic Church. He enjoyed dancing and listening to the radio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donicio Carrizales; two granddaughters, Jaiden Lee and Jai`Lee Carrizales; six half-sisters, Refugia Carrizales, Otilia Martinez, Victoria Jasso, Virginia Perez, Olivia Martinez and Margarita Martinez; and a half-brother, Carlos Carrizales Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Maria V. Carrizales of Beeville; two daughters, Roxanne (Jose III) Salazar of Beeville and Sylvia Tanguma Lopez of Los Angeles, California; three sons, Joe Richard Tanguma of Sante Fe, Donicio Carrizales and Ascencion (Casey Segovia) Carrizales Jr., both of Beeville; a brother, Domingo (Paz) Carrizales of Midland; a half-brother, Juan Carrizales Jr. of Beeville; two sisters, Juanita (Antonio) Abrantes of Newark, New Jersey and Eugenia Carrizales of Corpus Christi; 22 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial followed at Tuleta Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Richard Tanguma, Ascencion Jr. and Donicio Carrizales, Joe Richard Tanguma Jr., Jesus Garza Sr. and Manuel Salinas Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be all his grandchildren.
