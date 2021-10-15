BEEVILLE – Mrs. Audelia Cano Gonzalez, 73, passed away on Oct. 13, 2021. She was born on Oct. 17, 1947, in Beeville, Texas, to Santiago and Gabriela (Contreras) Cano. She had worked in the medical field for several years as a nurse’s aide and had retired as a medication nurse.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Santiago and Gabriela Cano; her husband, Francisco R. Gonzalez; siblings, Juan, Gene, Dolores and Patricia Cano, Susie Cartagena and Rosa Jasso.
She is survived by one daughter, Leticia C. Gonzalez of Beeville; four sons, Robert Cano Gonzalez of Beeville, Guadalupe C. (Bianca) Gonzalez and Johnny C. (Isabel) Gonzalez both of San Antonio and Jaime C. (Miranda) Gonzalez of Saudi Arabia; one brother, Lupe (Rosa) Cano of Victoria; two sisters, Leonor Cano of Beeville and Cecilia Perez of Refugio. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Monday, Oct. 18, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment will follow at Our lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Gonzalez Jr., Paul Anthony Gonzalez, Joseph Gonzalez, Michael Gonzalez, Brandon Gonzalez and Adam Gonzales.
Honorary pallbearer will be Zachary Gonzales.
