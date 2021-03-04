Aurelia Villarreal Rodriguez, 84, of Metairie, Louisiana, former resident of Beeville, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
She was born in Bastrop, Texas, on June 6, 1936, to Paula Rodriguez Villarreal and Sinforiano Pena Villarreal.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Guadalupe Rodriguez; son, Ruben Garibay; grandson, Ruben Garibay, Jr.; daughter, Margarita V. Rodriguez; sisters, Lucia Villarreal, Teodora Villarreal and Margreta Villarreal.
Aurelia is survived by one daughter, Elvira R. (Kenneth) Doody of Metairie, LA; two sons, Mario (Debra) Rodriguez of Duluth, GA, Guadalupe Rodriguez of Norcross, GA; six grandchildren, James Rodriguez, Jeremy Roush, Mario Rodriguez, Jr., Christopher J. Doody, Michele Roush and Maria Antonia Gariby; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held at 9:30am on Friday, March 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a rosary to follow at 10:00am. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mario Rodriguez, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Mario Rodriguez, Jr., James Rodriguez, Jeremy Roush and Kenneth Doody.
Treviño Funeral Home