Beloved mother Aurora (Castillo) Ramirez, 78, of Alvin, formerly of Tynan, Texas, was called to her eternal resting place on March 10, 2021.
Aurora was born in Nell, Texas, on October 4, 1942, to Petronilo and Grabiela (Gonzalez) Castillo. She was a custodian for the Alvin ISD, retiring in 2000. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, going to garage sales, shopping and loved to dance. Most of all, she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grabiela and Petronilo Castillo; sister, Eva Salinas; and brothers, Nicolas Castillo and Petro Castillo.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her daughters, Lydia Torres of Midlothian, Lucia Dusek of Groesbeck and Andrea Ramirez of Vanderbilt; sons, Guadalupe Ramirez Jr., Patricio “Pat” Ramirez and a grandson raised as her son, Guadalupe “Wally” Ramirez III, all of Alvin; five brothers, Adan Castillo of Skidmore, Juan Castillo of Tynan, Jesse Castillo of Alvin, Anciano Castillo of Rosharon and Ramiro Castillo of Tynan; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Angelus Funeral Home in Beeville with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at St. Francis Xavier Mission in Tynan with Rev. Thomas L. Goodwin officiating. Burial followed at Waldheim Cemetery in Tynan.
Pallbearers were Lydia Torres, Lucia Dusek, Andrea Ramirez, Guadalupe Ramirez, Jr., Pat Ramirez and Guadalupe Ramirez III.
Angelus Funeral Home