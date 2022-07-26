Channelview – Aurora “Godie” Salinas Lopez, 72, went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2022. She was born on December 7, 1949, in Pettus, Texas to Benancio and Ramona (Longoria) Salinas. She lived all her married life in Channelview, Texas.
Aurora is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Clarissa Ann Lopez; one brother, Robert L. Salinas and two sisters, Irene Rodriguez and Gravelia Soliz.
She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Richard “Dickie” Lopez; her son, Richard Lopez, Jr and his wife, Diana M. Lopez and two grandchildren, Richard Lopez III and Jacqueline Deann Lopez, whom she loved very much, all of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by four sisters, Mercedes Salinas Chapa, Maria Salinas Rodriguez, Emilia (Minnie) L. Pena and Carrie Longoria Salinas and two brothers, Ray L. Salinas, and Rudy L. Salinas. Aurora enjoyed a close relationship with her sisters, and their husbands, as well as with her nieces and nephews. She will always be on our minds, forever in our hearts and greatly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 29, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A holy rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Fr. Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Michal Pena, Fernando Roberto Pena, Danny Knuckles, Leroy Chapa, Abel S. Garcia, III and Fernando Pena, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Richard Lopez III and Joe Arguijo.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel, Beeville, Texas