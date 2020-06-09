Aurora Vidaurri Gomez, 87, of Beeville, Texas, passed away passed away at her residence peacefully with her family at her side Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Beeville, Texas.
Mrs. Gomez was bornJune 8, 1932, in Beeville, Texas, to Maria (Perez) and Augustin Vidaurri Sr. She married Jesus Gomez Jr. on Jan. 14, 1951. She was a seamstress and a member of St. James Catholic Church, St. James Guadalupanas and St. James Spanish Choir. She enjoyed sewing, gardening/plants and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Jesus Gomez, Jr.; a son, Juan Gabriel Gomez; a sister, Lupita Vidaurri Salinas; and a brother, Augustin Vidaurri, Jr.
Survivors include: two daughters, Elva Gomez Bernal and Patricia Ann Gomez Gonzalez of Beeville, Texas; son, Eduardo “Eddie” (Janie) Gomez of Beeville, Texas; grandchildren, Lucy Benavides, Faustino Bernal, III, Imelda Bernal, Victor Gomez, Cynthia Kaye Moreno, Benito Gomez, Lisa Gomez, Rachel Gomez, Michael Gonzalez and Marcia Gonzalez; sister, Dolores Vidaurri Muniz; and brother, Anecleto Vidaurri of Beeville; 18 great-grand children; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm Tuesday, June 9, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there at 7:00pm.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am Wednesday, June 10, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest with her loving husband.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Victor Gomez, Benito Gomez, Faustino Bernal III, Michael Gonzalez, Garrett Benavides and Matthew Gomez.
