Austin Edwin Brown II passed away surrounded by his loving family at his ranch home in Bee County, Texas, on August 23, 2022. He was 78.
Mr. Brown was born December 7, 1943, in Sinton, to Edwin Sallee Brown and Penrose “Penney” (Wallace) Brown. He was a 1962 graduate of A.C. Jones High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M College, class of 1966, and was part of the Corps of Cadets Company C-1 where he served as 1st Sergeant his Junior year, and on 1st Battalion staff his Senior year. He married his wife of 56 years, Nana Kelley, on June 11, 1966, in Beeville, Texas.
He spent his entire life on the Brown Ranch in Bee County, Texas. Established in 1924 by his grandfather, Austin Brown, Brown Ranch was his lifelong passion, occupation, and way of life. He always considered it a great honor to be entrusted as steward of a portion of God’s creation. This way of life molded a man who, at a very young age, became a fine horseman, herdsman, and talented agricultural conservationist. From cross-bred cattle in the early days to Hair (Angora) Goats during the 1950’s drought to building a premier registered Hereford cow herd through the late 1990’s and then transitioning to a branded beef program raising Akaushi cattle for consumer retail programs with Heartbrand Beef, Austin continually strived to do his part to leave the industry better than he found it. He used these same skills and determination to work alongside his father in building a successful ranch real estate business in San Antonio, Brown, Beasley & Associates, which was involved in the sale, management, appraisal, and partition of large ranch estates across Texas.
A lifelong Baptist, Austin’s faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior was central to his family, business, and friendships. He was always quick to give honor to the Lord for the blessings he experienced in his life. He was a member of Beeville Baptist Church.
He was a director of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), member of the South Texas Hereford Association, and the American Akaushi Association. He served on the clientele advisory committee of the Center for Grazinglands and Ranch Management at TAMU, and has lectured in the Ag Economics Department. He was also on the clientele advisory committee of the Genome Research Project there.
He was an experienced pilot crisscrossing south and west Texas in his Cessna 182 supporting his real estate business and clients. In his later years, Austin became an avid woodworker of mesquite and Texas Ebony creating beautiful furniture pieces. Austin was also proud of his cowboy poetry as seen is his book Poet Lariat, Cowboy Poems from a Ranching Life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Penney Brown; and a sister, Anafair (Brown) Butts.
Survivors include his wife, Nana (Kelley) Brown of Beeville; two sons, Austin Edwin (Jody) Brown III of Beeville and Case Edwin (Danaca) of New Braunfels; a daughter, Kelley Fair Matheny of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Austin Edwin Brown IV, Addie Ruth Brown, Riley Fair Matheny, Case Edwin Brown II, Gage Matheny, and Weston Anderson Brown; a sister, Susan Brown (Gary) Smith of Tyler; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 26, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, at Beeville Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Stowe officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his parents.
Pallbearers are Austin Brown IV, Pablo Garcia, Devin Butts, Reed Smith, Wade Sherman, and Brennon Arnold.
Honorary pallbearers are Case Edwin Brown II, Gage Matheny, Weston Anderson Brown, Gary Smith, Drew Smith, Daniel Garcia, Dan Collette, Jerry Dunson, Allen Dunn, Randy Duncan, Melvin Scherer, Tom Beasley, James Blackburn, Joe Carter, Dr. Joseph Larakers, Mike Capron, Gordon Richardson, Ken Welch, Joe Leathers, Steve Sikes, Joe Maley, Kurt House, Johnny Porter Green and Don Keeling.
The family would like to thank Mickey Guerra, Monica Arrisola and Lola Arrisola for the special care and loving attention they gave during the last several weeks. They were a great comfort in providing care and their selfless service to the end was much appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Beeville Baptist Church, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Ranger’s Foundation, The National Ranching Heritage Center Foundation, or a charity of your choice