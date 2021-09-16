The best country music dancer in South Texas has been called home by his Maker to his Heavenly home. His boots will now glide across Heaven’s dance floor to the music of Waltz Across Texas and joyous praises to his Lord and Savior.
Autry “Red” Gordon passed on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the age of 84. Red enjoyed dancing to music, loved to sing and was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Throughout his many years, he sang in the First Baptist Church choir where he was a member, with the Coastal Bend Community Choir and with the choir at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alice, Texas.
Autry was born on June 26, 1937, to Oss and Julia (Kimble) Gordon in Beeville, Texas. He grew up in Beeville and graduated from A.C. Jones High School in the Class of 1955. Autry worked for Turnipseed’s Boot Shop steaming and shaping hats. After the business closed, he worked for Burrow’s Hardware store, Skid-Mart Lumber Co. and retired from G&G Pest Control.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Joyce Romans, Mavis Barker and Madeleine Wardwell.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 22 years, Velva “Penny” Gordon. Autry is survived by his sister, Naida Davis; nieces, Denise Fenner, Connie Cashen and Eileen Chambliss; nephews, Jay Davis and Brett Wardwell; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Velva’s son, Scott Schumacher and daughter, Pam (Larry) Johnson; as well as granddaughters, Kelsey (Tyler) Wright and Jacy (Joseph) Swann; and great-granddaughter, Leighton Wright.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 17, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Kathleen Kasper officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brett Wardwell, Jay Davis, John Cashen, Larry Johnson, Tyler Wright and Joseph Swann.
