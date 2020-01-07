Bacilio G. Guillen, 80, of Beeville, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Mr. Guillen was born April 15, 1939, in Tamaulipas, Mexico to Nemorio Guillen Martinez and Alberta Galvan Gonzalez. He had worked as a ranch hand for most of his life.
Survivors include his wife, Celia Guillen of Beeville; a daughter, Virginia (Pablo Sanchez) Bentura of Katy; two sons, Victor Trevino and Gilbert (Monica) Trevino, both of Beeville; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel