Barbara Ann (Hicks) Segelken passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home in Skidmore, Texas. She was 75.
Barbara was born in Beeville to Ray M. and Dorothy (Rothlisberger) Hicks on September 13, 1944. She married Richard Segelken in Beeville in 1979. She retired as a beautician and bookkeeper and was a Baptist by faith.
She was preceded in her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Richard Segelken of Skidmore; two sons, Louis Dickinson of Skidmore and Stephen Dickinson of Victoria; two stepsons, Richard Segelken Jr. of Georgia and William Segelken of Galveston; a brother, Kenneth Hicks of New Braunfels; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, with Pastor Edwin Wallek Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Hicks, David Hicks, Stephen Dickinson and William Segelken.
Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Dickinson and Richard Segelken Jr.
