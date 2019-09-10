Barbara Ann (Linke) Blucher, 77, of Beeville, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Mrs. Blucher was born April 9, 1942, in Beeville to Laura Mae (Roberson) and Robert Linke Jr. She was a homemaker and a member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as Sunday school teacher for three years. She was also an active community volunteer and a substitute teacher and in addition taught head start for eight years. One of her greatest accomplishments was participating in 4-H for six years and earning the Gold Star Award.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Laura and Robert Linke Jr.
Survivors include four sons, John Lance Blucher of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Thomas Duane (Charlotte) Blucher of Elgin, Robert Lynn Blucher of Beeville and James Albert (Michele) Blucher of Virginia; a daughter, Mary Ann Chaudoin of Beeville; six grandchildren, Justin Cory Blucher, Shasha Blucher, Dale Guy Gordon Jr., Deborah Christine Blucher, Alashia Faube and James Michael Blucher; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, with Rev. Geraldine Huckman officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Beeville.
